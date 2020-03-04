Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe secures award for best customer service department of the year

Share Facebook

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe has secured the 2020 Gold Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year.

The Stevie Awards were created in 2002 to “honour and generate public recognition” of the achievements and positive contributions of organisations and professionals worldwide. This year, The Stevie Award recipients were ranked by the scores of more than 180 global professionals on “seven specialised juries” and presented during a gala event at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, USA, on Friday, February 28th, 2020.

Bandai Namco was one of 2,600 companies vying for an award and took home the top prize for Customer Service Department of the Year, stating it has built “a customer-centric eco-system in which [its players and customers] can access personalised services built for them, from an optimised Customer Service to registration to special events & an appealing Loyalty Program to reward their engagement”.

“It’s a great honour to take home the gold Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year”, said Anthony Macaré, Digital Business & Customer Experience EMEA Director. “We’ve been focused on improving our Customer Experience and optimizing all our fans’ touch points since 2015 and it’s superb to see that the quality of service provided really makes a difference.

“We are extremely happy that our peers recognised the tremendous work that has been realized in the past years at Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe to improve our customer service and more importantly our customers’ satisfaction,” Macaré told MCV/Develop.

Bandai Namco recently strengthened its mobile forces in Europe with the creation of Bandai Namco Mobile (BNM). Based in Barcelona, BNM will be focusing on the “development and marketing of mobile entertainment outside the Asian market,” an announcement said, before adding that the new office will “unify the overseas mobile development and marketing efforts” and allow for “more flexible and collaborative content creation and marketing activities for western audience.”