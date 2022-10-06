Bandai Namco has bought a majority stake in Limbic Entertainment

Share Facebook

Bandai Namco Europe invested more money in Limbic Entertainment, and has become the German game developer’s majority shareholder.

In a statement released to the press, Bandai Namco has explained that the “deal continues Bandai Namco Europe’s content strategy aimed at creating a significant share of its business outside of Japan, while widening the portfolio of [the] renowned publisher.”

Bandai Namco first invested in Limbic back in February 2021, and later revealed that the companies had teamed up on Theme Park management simulator Park Beyond, which is set to release in 2023.

“With Bandai Namco we are very lucky to have a partner who shares our goals, values and commitment to develop amazing titles. Working together up to this point has already shown the trust and mutual respect that characterizes our relationship,” said Stephan Winter, Co-Founder and CEO of Limbic Entertainment. “Solidifying this bond gives us the opportunity to up our game – to plan even more ambitiously and bring Limbic Entertainment to the next level.”