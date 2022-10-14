Bastion will sponsor IRL 2022 later this year

Share Facebook

Bastion is going to sponsor IRL 2022 this November as an event partner.

As an agency, Bastion has served some of the biggest games industry companies’ media relations, corporate communications and influencer engagement needs over the last three decades, and the company has been celebrating its own 30th anniversary this year. It feels a bit obvious to say that they are well known for their gaming-related efforts, and perhaps even more obvious to say that we’re thrilled that they’ve decided to partner up with us to support our casual industry shindig over on Leake Street.

“The games industry thrives when we can meet and connect, so there will always be a special place for IRL as it was the first event after a hard lockdown that helped to unite us once more.” said Dean Barrett, Managing Director at Bastion. “This year there will be 20 of us going along from Bastion so brace yourself, it’s been a long year and we’re ready to party.”

If you want to get tickets for IRL, you can do that here on eventbrite. It’s in less than 3 weeks, so be sure to buy them as soon as you can — you don’t want to risk them selling out and having to explain to your games industry friends why you can’t make it!

If you’d like to partner up with MCV/DEVELOP on IRL, then you should contact Alex Boucher via. email over at alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk.

Other sponsors for IRL include our headline sponsor Keywords Studios, 30 Under 30 partner OPMjobs, Renaissance PR and Raptor PR.