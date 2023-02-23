Behaviour Interactive has acquired UK game developer SockMonkey Studios

Share Facebook

Canadian video game studio Behaviour Interactive has announced that it has acquired Middlesbrough’s SockMonkey Studios.

SockMonkey will be called Behaviour UK – North going forward, and will now work to support Behaviour’s services division in its work for clients like Microsoft, Sony, Electronic Arts, Take-Two, Netflix as well as others. The 45 person studio was recognised as one of the Best Places to Work in the UK by GI.biz in 2022.

“We’re delighted to add SockMonkey’s award-winning team to our industry-leading Services division,” said Rémi Racine, Behaviour’s CEO and executive producer. “Like Seattle’s Midwinter Entertainment, which we acquired last year, SockMonkey is founded upon strong core values of innovation and collaboration. These values mirror our own and make SockMonkey a natural fit for our ambitious growth strategy.”

Behaviour was founded back in 1992, and is best known for the asymmetrical horror-action game Dead by Daylight. It is currently working on a new IP called Meet Your Maker, which is set to release in April. The acquisition of SockMonkey will be Behaviour’s first investment in the European games industry, and further cements the north as a growing hub for games industry talent.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our tenth anniversary year by joining Behaviour’s growing group of studios,” added Bob Makin, SockMonkey’s co-founder and CEO. “Behaviour is rapidly emerging as a global player within the gaming industry, and we are proud to represent the first step in their European expansion. We look forward to leveraging their resources to grow Behaviour UK – North, provide further career opportunities for the UK’s exceptional talent, and establish the Teesside area as a hotbed for game development.”