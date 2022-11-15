Behold Ventures launches, is now largest games focused venture capital fund in Sweden

Share Facebook

Behold Ventures has launched today in Stockholm, Sweden.

The new venture capital fund has been founded by Karl Magnus Troedsson (Raw Fury, EA/DICE), Sigurlina Ingvarsdottir (CCP, EA/DICE) and Magnus Kenneby (Sequent), and has backing from investors, advisors and other contributors that are well-known around the industry.

It will focus on early-stage investments and video game start-ups, particularly (but not exclusively) in the Nordic market. The fund intends to use the founders’ industry experience and games industry network to help accelerate the growth of these portfolio companies, alongside connecting them to the expertise of other trusted experts, specialists and advisors from the Nordic gaming sector.

Behold currently has twelve companies (and counting) in its portfolio, and has already seen committed capital of approximately €25 million (£21 million GBP), which it hopes to double in size with the help of more traditional investors. At it’s current size, it is already the largest games focused venture capital fund in Sweden.

”The uniquely successful Nordic games industry is more relevant than ever on a global market, and it’s clear that a steadily growing global audience considers video games to be the most rewarding form of entertainment. We believe that there is great value to be found in the sector if it’s done by investors who truly understand the gaming industry and can help entrepreneurs build highly successful and lasting companies.” said Troedsson.

“Behold’s three founders have come together because we share this conviction, and know that together we can act as catalysts and thereby achieve great results. We have successfully worked in the video games industry throughout our careers and know what it takes to create games that become global successes. We also have a world-class network consisting of highly experienced and dedicated experts that are deeply rooted in the Nordic gaming ecosystem and beyond. In addition, we have a large group of strategic investors who have contributed to the fund and will be long term assets for our companies. Together with all our partners, it provides our portfolio companies with an outstanding opportunity to grow successfully.”