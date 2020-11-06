“Being kind, empathetic, approachable and appreciative are wonderful traits to find in producers” – Electric Square’s Abbey Plumb

Share Facebook

Abbey Plumb, producer at Electric Square, talks about her varied role, the importance of communication skills and maintaining a passion for learning



What is your job role and how would you describe your typical day at work?

I am a producer at Electric Square and involved in the wider industry as a SpecialEffect Charity Ambassador, WIGJ Ambassador and BAME in Games Mentor. In my role as a producer, it is my job to make sure the individuals in my team are connected with the tools, support and information they require to deliver on time and to quality. It isn’t straightforward to describe what a typical day for me at work is, as each day can be completely different to the next based on the immediate requirements of the project and the team, however there are a few heartbeats throughout the working day that are always the same. I am involved in all the morning stand ups with the team which is where I get to check in and both make sure that the team is well and the project is on track. I also partake in daily build reviews, project management software tool maintenance and daily burndown checks. There are also multiple project related development meetings that will take place throughout the day which vary from being one-to-ones with an individual member of the team, through to much larger mixed-team meetings.

What qualifications and/or experience do you need to land this job?

There are several qualities that are useful for a producer to have. People skills are a must and communication skills are really important. Having the ability to consciously listen, learn and produce actionable items that can be delivered on is incredibly valuable. Being able to multitask is also a useful skill to have when working in production, You’re often having to think about multiple timelines as well as the impact decisions have on the team and areas of not only your own project, but all the studio’s projects simultaneously – Get good at spinning plates! Experience in fields of project management and coordination are really good starting points for moving into production as it gives you the opportunity to demonstrate your organizational skills. There are lots of transferable skills you can take from other roles and careers through into games production!

If you were interviewing someone for your team, what would you look for?

I would be looking for someone with great listening, communication and organizational skills. Soft skills are also key – being kind, empathetic, approachable and appreciative are wonderful traits to find in producers! A passion for learning is also important, there are always tools and methodologies to be reading up on when developing your production skills. I also appreciate people who have an analytical streak in them, ultimately someone who has a great balance between people and planning skills!

What opportunities are there for career progression?

From the role as a producer, given the correct time, training, experience and attitude you have the opportunity to step up into senior, lead and director roles. There are also opportunities to refine your focus within production and produce for an individual discipline.