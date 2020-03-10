Bethesda’s Todd Howard to receive the 2020 Develop Star award for his ‘outstanding achievements and contribution to the industry’

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Bethesda boss Todd Howard will be delivering the headline keynote at Develop:Brighton 2020.

Howard will open the second day of the conference – which takes place from Tuesday 14th to Thursday July 16th at the Hilton Brighton Metropole – on Wednesday, July 15th and, later that evening, be recognised for his outstanding achievements by receiving the 2020 Develop Star award. Last year’s recipient was Hello Game co-founder, Sean Murray.

“During the keynote fireside chat Todd will discuss the highs and lows of his time in the industry, from his earliest days through to directing industry-changing titles like Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim,” a press release states.

“It’s an incredible honour to be recognised by the Develop conference and the UK gaming community that has supported our games for so long,” Howard said. “However, it’s really an acknowledgement of everyone at Bethesda. It’s one of my life’s great blessings that I get to work with them and represent the work they do.”

“Todd is one of the industry’s leading figures having worked on the some of the most ambitious and successful video games in history,” said Tandem Events managing director Andy Lane. “At Develop:Brighton he will be sharing his extensive experience and expertise, making this keynote a must-see for the UK developer community.”

For the latest on tickets, speaker announcements, and The Develop:Star Awards 2020, head to the official website: developconference.com. Develop:Brighton has added a new track for the 2020 conference to cover the global mobile gaming market.

Taking place during Develop:Brighton 2020 on Wednesday July 15th at the Hilton Brighton Metropole, the Develop:Star Awards are split into 17 categories, along with the Develop Star Award which honours “an extraordinary industry figure for their outstanding achievements and contribution to the industry”. Last year’s recipient was Hello Game co-founder, Sean Murray.

Develop:Brighton 2019 was attended by more industry professionals than ever before, with attendance up a record-breaking 21 per cent year-on-year. The event welcomed 2871 delegates across 100+ sessions and ten tracks at the conference, as well as 2,800+ additional meetings that were additionally set up through the bespoke Meet@Develop meeting scheduler.