Bidstack partners with Norwich City and BADU Sports to help young people from underrepresented backgrounds

Bidstack has formed a three-way alliance with Norwich City, the Championship football club and BADU Sports, the sports education organisation, in order to create “life-changing opportunities” for young people from underrepresented backgrounds in the UK.

As part of the alliance, Bidstack will support BADU Sports students with the opportunity to attend, train and learn from various teams on the corporate and performance side of Norwich City Football Club. The students will be able to attend various activities, including attending Norwich City’s Finnish football camp, coaching and sports performance sessions at The Nest, and seminars in marketing, business management and careers in football.

To celebrate the new partnership, BADU’s logo will be featured on the Canaries’ home and third kits, whilst Bidstack’s logo will feature on the team’s away kit.

James Draper, Bidstack founder and CEO said, “Seeing the work Badu Sports and the Community Sports Foundation have put into furthering the opportunities and lives of local underrepresented people in East London and Norfolk respectively, and given our relationship with Norwich City Football Club – it feels incredible for our team and supporters of Bidstack to bring two organisations together, with this partnership.”



“We work tirelessly to ensure that our companies’ existence benefits those who we come into contact with, and this activation sits well with our values – and enables us to say ‘thank you’ to the two communities and the one club – who transformed our company. Thank you to our friends at Norwich City – and to Nana and his team, I’m hoping this will be a transformational partnership for many young lives.”