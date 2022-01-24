Blizzard, Ubisoft and LucasArts veterans launch new publisher & developer, New Tales

Share Facebook

A group of industry veterans from the likes of Blizzard, Ubisoft, SEGA, LucasArts, Activision and Sierra have launched NEW TALES, a new developer and publisher.

The Paris-based company will create new IPs through its own internal studios, as well as providing publishing services with a global scope to other game developers.

New Tales is, according to the release, “striving to place each game’s DNA and community of players at the heart of its strategies.”

The company’s founders have an average of 22 years experience in the industry, having worked on franchises such as World of Warcraft, Jedi Knight, Half-Life, Counterstrike, Hearthstone, EverQuest, Call of Duty, Sonic the Hedgehog, Diablo, Crash Bandicoot, and Overwatch.

New Tales president and CEO Cédric Maréchal has almost three decades of experience in the industry, having worked at Blizzard, Vivendi Games, SEGA and Cryo, and having previously served as international senior vice-president of Activision Blizzard.

Maréchal is joined by chief operating officer Benoit Dufour (formerly international vice president of Activision Blizzard), chief growth officer Delphine Le Corre (previously Senior Director EMEA at Blizzard) and chief content officer Emmanuel Obert (former EMEA Director at Blizzard).

“We have formed a team of passionate gamers with an unrivaled degree of experience, having grown some of the biggest IPs and player communities” says NEW TALES President and CEO Cédric Maréchal. “Gaming has rarely seen such an exciting time, fuelled by tons of innovation and creativity. However, the frequency of new releases keeps rising rapidly, reinforcing the need for great international publishing. NEW TALES is a one-stop-shop publishing solution where we’re going to work with developers, as one united team, dedicated to maximizing success. We are also building our internal production capabilities to develop our own games and IPs. We are looking forward to joining forces with people who share our values and passion!”