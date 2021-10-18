Blue Box Games addresses death threats against the studio over their upcoming game, Abandoned

Share Facebook

Blue Box Games has taken to Twitter to address the death threats the studio has received related to its upcoming game, Abandoned.

Abandoned, and the studio as a whole, has been subject to rampant conspiracy theories that the game could be a secret project from Hideo Kojima, and that it is actually a Silent Hill game.

This of course, turned out to not be the case, leading to abuse and death threats being sent to the developers.

In a statement released via Twitter, the studio said it was “not addressed as a company, but as a group of human beings.”

The team said that they have been dealing with an increasing number of death threats in recent days – with some being made outside of the internet. Blue Box Games says that it will provide IP addresses, logs and camera footage to the police.

“We have been dealing with death threats the past few months and the last few days we have been dealing with it again. Especially physically,” said the studio. “This not only affects us as a team, but everyone within our environments. Other businesses, families and everyone surrounding us. We want to work in a safe environment.

“We are fully aware of the negative situation that we have created and we truly understand your frustration. But what we don’t understand are the death threats. We understand and appreciate your interest for Abandoned, we are working hard on Abandoned. We will start a regular blog on our website that you can follow and we will post any news on Abandoned on our Twitter. But all we ask until then, is just to give us space and to let us work on Abandoned. Please”.

Speculation that Abandoned was a secret Hideo Kojima project emerged in April last year, when the studio first teased Abandoned – the codename for a PS5 exclusive horror game. When the developer teased that the game’s real name began with an S and ended with an L, many came to believe that the game was actually Silent Hill.

The studio has denied these rumours multiple times – Blue Box Games’ current pinned Tweet simply reads:

“We wanted to set things straight. We have no relations with Konami. Silent Hill is owned by Konami. We do not have any relations with Hideo Kojima. It was never our intention to tease the name as Silent Hill. We sincerely apologize for this.”

Blue Box Games’ founder, Hasan Kahraman, released a video to dismiss the rumours, stating that he is “not really associated with Hideo Kojima, not an actor, and not working on Silent Hill.”