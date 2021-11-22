Bobby Kotick is reportedly open to stepping down as Activision Blizzard’s CEO

Share Facebook

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is reportedly open to resigning, if the toxic culture at the company cannot be resolved quickly.

That’s according to sources speaking with the Wall Street Journal, who last week broke the news that Kotick has known about abuse at Activision Blizzard for years.

According to the WSJ’s sources, Kotick held meetings with senior staff from both Activision and Blizzard, in which Kotick said that he was open to stepping down. This was not suggested as a definite plan however, merely an option should the crisis at the company not be resolved “with speed.”

During the meeting, Kotick was reportedly told some staff would not be satisfied until he resigned.

That certainly seems to be sage advice – in the wake of last week’s WSJ report, Activision Blizzard employees signed a petition calling for Kotick’s removal as CEO. Employees also staged a walkout in protest of the company’s response to the situation, again calling for Kotick’s removal.

Kotick reportedly apologised for how he has responded to the situation during the meeting, adding that he felt ashamed that some of the incidents happened under his tenure as CEO.

Additionally, according to the WSJ, Activision Blizzard is considering creating a “workplace excellence committee,” which would oversee the company’s response to the ongoing situation.

It remains difficult to see how Activision Blizzard intends to repair its culture under Kotick’s leadership. Activision’s board of directors is currently standing behind Kotick, saying that it “remains confident” in Kotick’s “leadership, commitment and ability.”

This stance has only served to further enrage employees at the company, with the ABK Workers Alliance accusing the board of being complicit in the mistreatment at the company.

“Under Bobby Kotick’s leadership the company has been accused of mistreatment, sexual harassment, rape, and a death threat made by Kotick himself,” said the group. “The board is just as complicit if they let this slide. It’s past time for Bobby to step down.”