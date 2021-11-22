Activision Blizzard Logo

Bobby Kotick is reportedly open to stepping down as Activision Blizzard’s CEO

Chris Wallace 2 days ago Business News, Highlight

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is reportedly open to resigning, if the toxic culture at the company cannot be resolved quickly.

That’s according to sources speaking with the Wall Street Journal, who last week broke the news that Kotick has known about abuse at Activision Blizzard for years.

According to the WSJ’s sources, Kotick held meetings with senior staff from both Activision and Blizzard, in which Kotick said that he was open to stepping down. This was not suggested as a definite plan however, merely an option should the crisis at the company not be resolved “with speed.”

During the meeting, Kotick was reportedly told some staff would not be satisfied until he resigned.

That certainly seems to be sage advice – in the wake of last week’s WSJ report, Activision Blizzard employees signed a petition calling for Kotick’s removal as CEO. Employees also staged a walkout in protest of the company’s response to the situation, again calling for Kotick’s removal.

Kotick reportedly apologised for how he has responded to the situation during the meeting, adding that he felt ashamed that some of the incidents happened under his tenure as CEO.

Additionally, according to the WSJ, Activision Blizzard is considering creating a “workplace excellence committee,” which would oversee the company’s response to the ongoing situation.

It remains difficult to see how Activision Blizzard intends to repair its culture under Kotick’s leadership. Activision’s board of directors is currently standing behind Kotick, saying that it “remains confident” in Kotick’s “leadership, commitment and ability.”

This stance has only served to further enrage employees at the company, with the ABK Workers Alliance accusing the board of being complicit in the mistreatment at the company.

“Under Bobby Kotick’s leadership the company has been accused of mistreatment, sexual harassment, rape, and a death threat made by Kotick himself,” said the group. “The board is just as complicit if they let this slide. It’s past time for Bobby to step down.”

Tags

About Chris Wallace

Chris is MCV/DEVELOP's staff writer, joining the team after graduating from Cardiff University with a Master's degree in Magazine Journalism. He can regrettably be found on Twitter at @wallacec42, where he mostly explores his obsession with the Life is Strange series, for which he refuses to apologise.

Check Also

How the BGI and National Videogame Museum are transforming lives with games: “Games have a unique new role to play within our society, they’re reshaping the world.”

With the games industry more in the spotlight than ever before, Chris Wallace talks to the BGI and the National Videogame Museum to find out how they’re transforming lives with games

© Copyright 2021, MCV. BizMedia