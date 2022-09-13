Bonnie Ross is leaving Xbox and Halo developer 343 Industries

Bonnie Ross, the corporate vice president of Xbox Game Studios and head of 343 Industries has announced that she will be leaving Microsoft to attend to “a family medical issue”, in a post shared on her personal Twitter account

Ross has overseen the Halo franchise at 343 Industries since 2007, helping Microsoft to launch several game titles, as well as a Paramount+ Original Series based on the gaming property. She steps down after 15 years in charge of the studio, and 28 years at Microsoft overall. “It has been an honour to serve alongside the team for the last 14 years and to be a part of a universe that I love.” said Ross in her online post.

According to a report by WindowsCentral, 343 Industries head of production Pierre Hinze will take over as the new head of the studio, while Bryan Koski will become general manager of the Halo franchise and Elizabeth Van Wyck will become the studio’s new business and operations lead. 

These organisational changes follow the recent announcement of further delays for Halo Infinite content releases by the studio, with campaign co-op now arriving in early November, and Season 3: Echoes Within now not expected to launch until March 2023 at the earliest.

