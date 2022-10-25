Brian Bright has joined Embracer Freemode

Share Facebook

Ex-Activision game director Brian Bright has become part of the leadership team at Embracer Freemode.

Brian is known around the games industry for both his creativity and his management skills. He has spent 25 years working on some of the largest titles at Activision, including Call of Duty, Guitar Hero and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. In total he has over 40 game credits to his name, as well as 10 video game-related patents.

Freemode is made up of independently run companies that are now owned by the Embracer Group, and includes the likes of GOE Distribution, Singtrix, Middle-Earth Enterprises, Gioteck, Quantic Lab and more.

“There’s little doubt that Brian’s addition to the leadership team will prove hugely significant to the group. With unrivalled acumen across game development, Brian’s top-tier leadership skills and technical savvy have cemented his status in our industry,” said Lee Guinchard, CEO of Embracer Freemode.

“Brian is a highly creative, hands-on designer and trusted studio leader with a proven record of delivering high-quality gaming experiences on time and on budget. His impressive credentials and technical prowess will be a huge asset as we grow our group and continue developing quality gaming experiences.”

“Embracer’s decentralized model and entrepreneurial spirit are a breath of fresh air. By taking a long-term vision towards game development, Embracer has an enticing business model, which is why I believe the group has enjoyed such rapid growth. With a progressive attitude that serves the gaming community first, I’m delighted to join the leadership team and look forward to putting my skill set to work as part of the Freemode family.” said Bright, when asked about his new role.