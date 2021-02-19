Bungie to open Amsterdam office amid expansion plans

Share Facebook

Destiny creator Bungie has announced a series of expansion plans for the company, including opening its first international office in Amsterdam.

The new office will open in Amsterdam in 2022, and will be set up to house Bungie’s publishing and marketing divisions.

The company is also significantly expanding its headquarters in Bellevue, Washington. Estimated to be completed in 2022, the expansion will see Bungie’s HQ footprint grow from 84,000 sq. ft. to more than 208,000 sq. ft.

The expansion will include building “state-of-the-art facilities,” but Bungie also states that the project is intended to increase its commitment to the long-term development of Destiny 2, tell new stories set in the game’s universe, and the creation of unannounced new IPs.

Finally, Bungie has two faces at its board of directors – Trace Harris and Pamela Kaufman, as well as a series of new hires at the company.

Harris has previously spent 13 years with global entertainment company Vivendi, most recently as its senior US executive for strategy, finance, and M&A. Kaufman meanwhile is ViacomCBS’ president of global consumer products.

“We’re grateful and humbled that our independent success allows us to invest in our talented people and headquarters this year and are delighted to welcome Trace Harris and Pamela Kaufman to the Board of Directors,” said Pete Parsons, CEO of Bungie. “The past several years have been a time of tremendous growth and opportunity for Bungie. We are home to some of the brightest and best talent in the industry, and we look forward to expanding upon both our talent pool this year and increasing the resources to support them. Trace and Pamela also bring incredible media and entertainment experience, and we’re looking forward to taking advantage of their proven acumen as we continue to build the future of our company.”