Call of Duty and The Last of Us veterans found new development studio, That’s No Moon Entertainment

That’s No Moon Entertainment is a new AAA development studio founded by Infinity Ward and Naughty Dog veterans established to “craft a new generation of narrative-driven, genre-defining experiences that will span both interactive and linear media.”

The new studio and its debut project is already backed by a 100 million investment from Smilegate — creators of the Crossfire franchise.

That’s No Moon’s debut title will be an action-adventure game, with former studio narrative director of Infinity Ward and narrative design lead at Naughty Dog serving as creative director alongside game director Jacob Minkoff (former design director of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at Infinity Ward and lead game Designer on The Last of Us at Naughty Dog). The new studio has assembled a deep roster of seasoned game development talent with credits that include the likes of God of War, Fortnite, The Last of Us Part II, Destiny and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

That’s No Moon is led by:

CEO Michael Mumbauer (former head of PlayStation’s Visual Arts Group)

Chief strategy officer Tina Kowalewski (executive vice president of Giant Squid and formerly director of product development of Sony’s Santa Monica Studio)

Chief operating officer Nick Kononelos (Formerly Senior Development Director at EA)

Chief design officer Jacob Minkoff

Chief technology officer Barry Genova (formerly foundation engineering lead at Bungie)

Chief financial officer George Allison (formerly headed finance for the Global Services Division at PlayStation).

“We started That’s No Moon with a singular vision of creating unforgettable stories and characters that will define and extend beyond our medium,” said Michael Mumbauer, CEO of That’s No Moon. “I’m proud to share that ambition with such a talented team of creators and our incredible partners at Smilegate.”

“Smilegate is thrilled to be collaborating with the storytellers and game makers at That’s No Moon to create new experiences that will inspire empathy and deeper personal connections with players around the world,” said Harold Kim, VP of Business Development at Smilegate. “We look forward to working with them and continuing to invest in visionary development teams seeking to bring bold new ideas and innovation to gaming.”

That’s No Moon is currently filling positions across all core disciplines and plans to reach staffing of nearly one hundred developers by 2022.