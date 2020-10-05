Call of Duty: Mobile generated $480 million during its first year

Share Facebook

Activision’s Call of Duty Mobile generated approximately $480 million in player spending in its first year, according to data from Sensor Tower.

The game saw an exceptionally strong performance following its release on October 1st 2019, with 100 million downloads in its first week, and generated $87m in player spending in its first two months.

The game’s explosive growth continued, accumulating 148 million installs in its first month, and 172 million in its second month. Revenue for the game peaked in Q2 2020, with player spending nearly doubling quarter over quarter. This is likely a result of the first COVID-19 lockdown, and the associated boost in gaming spending seen during that time.

During its first year, Call of Duty Mobile was the third-highest grossing shooter in the United States, coming after Fortnite in second, and PUBG Mobile in first place. However, Call of Duty came first in the FPS/3PS subgenre for shooters in the US – followed by Pixel Gun 3D in second, and Left to Survive at number 3.

The US was the game’s top source of global revenue, with players spending approximately $215 million in the title during its first year. Japan ranked second for global revenue, while Germany came in third.

Call of Duty has amassed almost 270 million to date, with the US again being responsible for the majority of these, generating close to 50 million. Brazil ranked second for installs, while India ranked third.