“Candidates are definitely open to the right opportunities” – Amiqus’ Liz Prince on hiring during a pandemic

While the ongoing spread of COVID-19 meaning that there’s no clear end to the country-wide lockdown in place, the games industry seems to be coping well with this unprecedented crisis. We check in with Amiqus to see how recruitment is holding up in these uncertain times.

We’re several weeks into the lockdown now and businesses across the games industry have generally adapted well to the changes. We have no idea how long this situation will last, which of course leads to uncertainty, but overall we’re seeing a ‘business as usual’ mood throughout much of the market, including the recruitment of new staff.

What we’re seeing in the market

Demand remains reasonably high and there’s appetite to continue with plans to grow studio teams. There are naturally concerns about how robust new processes will prove, especially around selection and successful onboarding of candidates. We’ve seen some great examples of how clients are managing candidate assessments of both skills and team fit which we’re sharing through our #Amiqustoolkit series and we’re working hard to build confidence for clients through initiatives such as our enhanced guarantee period and split invoicing to help shore up the hiring process and provide a safety net. We understand that hiring remotely comes with challenges and we want to make sure that you feel supported.

Candidates are definitely open to the right opportunities and we’re seeing more focus on specific decision drivers, such as role locations closer to family as priorities change.

Our commitment during Covid-19

Our focus right now is very simple: To do the best for our team, our clients and candidates.

We’re well placed and motivated to get through this storm. We’re dedicating ourselves to those clients who want to grow their teams during the current restrictions. We’re committed to providing the best lockdown recruitment insights to the industry and to continue to build confidence through innovations within our service.

One of our key messages to all companies looking to recruit during this time – and once we’re through the lockdown – is to showcase your company culture.

Candidates still have a choice and even before the lockdown and this new way of working, they were focusing more and more on company culture, the opportunities of working remotely, flexible hours, team socials, wellbeing initiatives and more. Salary, location and projects remain important, of course, but the lockdown is making more people look long and hard at HOW they want to work going forward.

The phrase ‘we’re all in this together’ has gained genuine significance during this crisis and we’re absolutely here to help. We will be publishing our #Amiqustoolkit as a series of articles on www.amiqus.com providing guidance and insight into how best to recruit during lockdown, how to keep teams connected and more.