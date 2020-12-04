Casey Hudson and Mark Darrah have left Bioware

Share Facebook

Bioware veterans Casey Hudson (formerly general manager) and Mark Darrah (formerly Dragon Age executive producer) have left the studio.

That’s according to a blog post from Laura Miele, chief studios officer at EA, in which Miele thanked the pair for their work at the company over the years, and emphasised that Bioware’s announced projects, such as the new Dragon Age title, will continue as planned.

“I want to personally thank Casey and Mark for everything they have done for the BioWare community, and particularly for our players” said Miele. “They will always be an essential part of the studio’s history, we appreciate their many contributions, and we look forward to seeing what they’ll each do next.

“The search for a new GM is underway and we are already talking to some great people. We will find the right leader who has a deep love and respect for this studio’s heritage, who embodies the values of this team and who will help carry on the incredible legacy of BioWare”

Samantha Ryan, formerly of Warner Brothers Games, will continue to oversee Bioware as SVP of mobile, Maxis, and BioWare. Until a new general manager is found, Gary McKay, senior director of development operations will take on the role.

Meanwhile Christian Dailey, formerly of Blizzard, will take on the role of executive producer on the new Dragon Age game.

Hudson posted his own farewell post, in which he said that “this is a good time for a change, for both myself and BioWare.”

“Arriving at this point has been an opportunity for me to reflect on my own future,” said Hudson, “and 2020 has been a year that forced all of us to re-imagine how we think about work and life. For me, it’s been the realization that I still have tremendous energy to create, but also that I need to try something different. I’m not sure exactly what that is yet, but I know that I want to start by rediscovering my creative passion through more personal work.”

Darrah too addressed his departure from the studio, in which he looked back on his 23-year career at the company.

“This has been a very difficult decision for me,” said Darrah. “The team of amazing developers on Dragon Age, make my life fuller and better. They have taught me so much. But the strength of the team is also what makes this possible. I know that Dragon Age won’t just survive without me, it will thrive.”