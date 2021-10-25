CD Projekt acquires Drake Hollow developer The Molasses Flood

Share Facebook

CD Projekt has acquired Boston-based developer The Molasses Flood for an undisclosed sum.

The studio, founded in 2014, is responsible for survival titles such as 2016’s The Flame in the Flood and 2020’s Drake Hollow. While the Molasses Flood will work closed with CD Projekt, it will maintain its current identity and work independently on its upcoming project.

“We’re always on the lookout for teams who make games with heart,” said CD Projekt president and joint CEO Adam Kiciński. “The Molasses Flood share our passion for video game development, they’re experienced, quality-oriented, and have great technological insight. I’m convinced they will bring a lot of talent and determination to the Group.”

“From the inception of The Molasses Flood, it was our goal to create games that touch and inspire people,” added Forrest Dowling, Studio Head at The Molasses Flood. “When CD PROJEKT approached us about the possibility of working together, we saw an incredible opportunity to reach a much wider audience through a collaboration with a company we love, creating games in worlds we love. We could not be more excited to continue our mission with the support of CD PROJEKT and their incredibly talented team.”