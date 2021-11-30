CD Projekt announce refocus for GOG after $2.1m loss

Share Facebook

Despite a 38% increase in year-on-year revenue thanks to continued interest in The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077, GOG.com has reported a loss for the year of $2.21m (£1.7m). This has prompted CD Projekt to announce that the digital PC game retailer will refocus its efforts around “core” activities.

On the disappointing Q3 results, as reported by Eurogamer, CD Projekt’s CFO Piotr Nielubowicz said that GOG’s disappointing financial performance “does present a challenge, and recently we’ve taken measures to improve its financial standing.

“First and foremost, we’ve decided that GOG should focus more on its core business activity, which means offering a hand-picked selection of games with its unique DRM-free philosophy. In line with this approach, there will be changes in the team’s structure. We believe that all of the changes we are introducing will allow GOG to focus more on its core business and improve its financial effectiveness in 2022.”

Launched as Good Old Games in 2008, GOG.com become a more direct competitor to Steam when the Galaxy game launcher was made available in 2014. In 2019 Galaxy 2.0 launched, allowing gamers to the ability to unify their GOG, Steam, Origin, UPlay and Epic Store game collections.