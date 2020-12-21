CD Projekt Red investors are reportedly considering a class action lawsuit

Share Facebook

Investors in CD Projekt Red are reportedly considering if they can pursue a class action lawsuit against the company.

As spotted by the New York Times, a Warsaw-based attorney and CD Projekt Red investor Mikołaj Orzechowski posted on Polish financial site Bankier, announcing that he and his team if there is grounds for a class-action lawsuit against the company.

A translated version of the post reads: “In connection with the recent events – and in particular the suspension of the sale of the CYBERPUNK 2077 product, we are currently analyzing, together with the law firm’s team, the grounds for bringing a class action together with the notification of the possibility of committing a crime under Art. 286 of the Penal Code. – misrepresentation in order to obtain financial benefits.”

The highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 has had something of a disastrous launch following its release on December 10th. Both PC and console players have reported numerous bugs and crashes – with the previous generation of consoles being particularly badly affected.

The resulting backlash saw CD Projekt Red quickly issuing an apology for not showing the game running on last-gen hardware prior to launch, and offered refunds.

After some initial confusion, both Sony and Microsoft allowed customers to refund digital copies of the game – with Sony going so far as to remove the game from the Playstation Store entirely, while Microsoft has placed a warning for Xbox One players on the game’s store page.

In addition to the bugs and refund woes, following release reports emerged that the game included images that could cause seizures in epileptic players.

It’s quite a step down for the game, which had been expected to be one of the biggest launches of the year – Cyberpunk 2077’s pre-orders were particularly strong. However, CD Projekt Red’s stock has plunged since launch, falling 43 per cent since its last high on December 4th.