Reports have emerged that CD Projekt Red is under investigation by Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK).

This was first reported in the Polish newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, who quoted UOKiK spokesperson Małgorzata Cieloch, saying that the Office had approached CD Projekt Red regarding the issues with Cyberpunk 2077, and what the developer is doing to address them.

“We approached the entrepreneur to explain the problems with the game and the actions [they have] taken,” reads a (clumsily Google translated) version of Cieloch’s statement. “We will check how the manufacturer is working on the introduction of amendments or solution to difficulties preventing the game [from working] on different consoles, but also how it intends to act in relation to the persons who filed complaints and are dissatisfied with [their] purchase due to the inability to play games on owned equipment despite previous assurances.”

Once the office has spoken with the developer, it will make a decision on what further steps to take.

Dominik Jędrzejko, an attorney from law firm Kaszubiak Jędrzejko Adwokaci, was also quoted by the paper. Jędrzejko claimed that CD Projekt Red’s efforts to fix the game’s performance issues may not protect it from being accused of “unfair market practice.”

If UOKiK finds that CD Projekt Red acting misleadingly ahead of Cyberpunk 2077’s launch, and has not done enough to address the game’s issues, the developer could face a 10 per cent fine of its annual income. It may also require CD Projekt Red to issue refunds to players – although it has already promised to do so, a decision that lead to the game’s removal from the Playstation store.