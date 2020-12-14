CD Projekt Red offers refunds on Cyberpunk 2077, apologises for not showing last-gen gameplay footage

Share Facebook

CD Projekt Red has issued an apology to fans disappointed with Cyberpunk 2077’s performance, particularly on last-gen hardware, and has offered refunds for the game.

In a statement released on Twitter, CD Projekt Red apologised for not showing the game running on PS4 and Xbox One prior to launch – While there are bugs reported on PC and next-gen consoles as well, the last-gen machines seem to be particularly struggling with the game.

“First of all, we would like to start by apologising to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase,” reads the statement. “We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.”

A large patch for the game has already been released, with more planned in the future to address the game’s issues. In particular, two large patches are currently planned, the first in January followed by another in February. The developer expects these patches to fix the game’s most prominent issues on last-gen hardware.

However, for those who are disappointed enough with the game’s performance that they don’t want to wait, CD Projekt Red is offering refunds for the game.

“We would appreciate it if you would give us a chance, but if you are not pleased with the game on your console and don’t want to wait for updates, you can opt to refund your copy,” reads the announcement.

Bugs aren’t the only thing that have plagued Cyberpunk 2077. Last week a report emerged that the game contained images that could trigger seizures in epileptic players. CD Projekt Red has since updated the game to feature a warning about the content, and is currently exploring a more permanent solution.