CD Projekt Red settles Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuit for £1.55 million

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The studio behind Cyberpunk 2077 has settled a class action lawsuit that was originally filed back in January 2021 for £1.55 million ($1.85 million USD).

The lawsuit purported that CD Projekt Red had misled its investors about the quality of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the dystopian cyberpunk RPG, which were met with ire from audiences and critics alike when they launched with glitches and performance issues.

In a move rare for the industry when a product is ill-received, Microsoft extended their full-refund policy for copies of the title for six months following its launch, while PlayStation briefly removed the game from their digital storefront altogether due to its questionable quality for around the same amount of time.

As reported by Law360, CD Projekt Red will have to pay the settlement fee to the investor group involved in the lawsuit, but as a part of the terms of their settlement, the Polish game company will not actually have to admit to having misled any of its investors.

In the time since Cyberpunk 2077 launched it has seen several performance updates and patches, as well as next-gen console releases. It has steadily increased in popularity (no doubt in part due to the popularity of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime by Studio Trigger on Netflix), and it even received Steam’s Labour of Love Award late last year.

An expansion pack, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, is currently in development, and will feature a performance by Idris Elba as a new character called Solomon Reed.