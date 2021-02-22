CD Projekt Red uses DMCA notices to stop spread of stolen Gwent source code

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

CD Projekt Red is issuing DMCA takedown notices to Twitter users sharing links to the company’s stolen data.

The Cyberpunk 2077 creator was the victim of a ransomware attack early this month, with hackers successfully copying the source code for all of CD Projekt’s recent titles, including an unreleased version of The Witcher 3, potentially an updated next-gen console edition.

The stolen data was later sold in a dark web auction for an undisclosed sum.

In an attempt to prevent the stolen data from spreading further, CD Projekt Red is sending takedown notices to users sharing links to the stolen source code for Gwent, according to a Vice report.

“Description of infringement: Illegally obtained source code of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. Posted without authorisation, not intended to be released to the public,” reads the DMCA notice.

Upon receiving the DMCA notices, both Tweets containing links to the stolen data were removed by Twitter. One user who received the notice said their Tweet contained a link to a torrent for the stolen Gwent source code.

The data was stolen in a cyberattack that took place earlier this month. CDPR revealed the nature of the attack via Twitter, taking the unusual step of sharing the hacker’s ransom note.

Important Update pic.twitter.com/PCEuhAJosR — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) February 9, 2021

The note gave CDPR 48 hours to respond, with the company replying that it had no intention of negotiating.

“Yesterday we discovered that we have become a victim of a targeted cyber attack, due to which some of our internal systems have been compromised,” read CDPR’s statement.

“An unidentified actor gained unauthorized access to our internal network, collected certain data belonging to CD Projekt capital group, and left a ransom note the content of which we release to the public. Although some devices in our network have been encrypted our back remains intact. We have already secured our IT infrastructure and begun restoring the data.

“We will not give into the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of the compromised data. We are taking necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of such a release, in particular by approaching any parties that meny be addicted due to the breach.

“We are still investigating the incident , however at this time we can confirm that – to our best knowledge – the compromised systems did not contain any personal data of our players or users of our services.

“We have already approached the relevant authorities, including law enforcement and the President of the Personal Data Protection Office, as well as IT forensic specialists, and we will closely cooperate with them in order to fully investigate this incident.”