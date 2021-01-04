CD Projekt to “vigorously defend itself” from class-action lawsuit

Share Facebook

CD Projekt’s headaches following the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077 seem set to continue, as a class-action lawsuit has been filed against the company.

The lawsuit has been filed by Rosen Law Firm, who allege that CD Projekt lied to investors about the game’s performance on last-generation consoles.

According to the suit, CD Projekt failed to reveal that the game was “virtually unplayable” on the PS4 and Xbox One – a performance so poor that the developer offered refunds, leading to the game’s removal from the Playstation store. Rosen Law Firm goes on to state that CD Projekt’s “statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times,” and that investors suffered damages when the truth about the game’s performance was made clear.

The firm does not currently have a lead plaintiff for the suit, and is asking CD Projekt shareholders to fill out an online form to join the suit.

In response, CD Projekt has issued an official statement, stating that “The Company will undertake vigorous action to defend itself against any such claims.”

It may not be the only lawsuit the company has to worry about. Last month, a Warsaw-based attorney and CD Projekt Red investor announced that he was investigating if there was grounds to launch a class-action lawsuit against the Cyberpunk developer.