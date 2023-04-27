Challengermode is the official platform partner for the upcoming IESF World Esports Championship qualifiers

Share Facebook

Challengermode has been chosen by the International Esports Federation (IESF) to be the platform partner for the 15th World Esports Championship’s upcoming qualifiers.

National teams from around the world will be able to qualify for the main event at regional qualifiers in Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Oceania from May 1, 2023. Games on the roster at the events include CS:GO, DOTA 2, PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and more.

Challengermode will be providing the IESF with its high-quality tournament operations toolkit, allowing them to manage the qualifiers with a single service. An official IESF Space on Challengermode will also be created for teams, coaches, and administrators during the tournament.

“We are thrilled to partner with the International Esports Federation for the World Esports Championship Qualifiers. We believe that our platform’s capabilities and expertise in managing large-scale esports tournaments make us the perfect partner for activation of this size,” said Philip Hubner, CBDO at Challengermode.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be trusted by IESF to play such a pivotal part in making the World Esports Championship happen. We’re eager to take the opportunity to showcase our technology and provide a world-class experience to all participants.”

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Challengermode for the final phase of the World Esports Championship 2023. Hosting multi-continental online competitions is a major challenge and with Challengermode’s expertise and experience, we are confident in our ability to deliver an exceptional gaming experience that will excite fans and players worldwide,” added Igor Nedeski, Competitions Manager at the IESF.

“Challengermode’s support will be invaluable in ensuring the success of the Regional Qualifiers, and we are grateful for their assistance. Together, we aim to deliver a thrilling and unforgettable tournament that showcases the very best of esports on a global scale.”

If you want to learn more about the World Esports Championship and its regional qualifiers, you can do that over on the official website.