CI Games has announced a new strategy for future growth

CI Games has announced an ambitious new roadmap for the next five years at a meeting with its investors.

CEO Marek Tyminski wants to facilitate more brand and team development to ensure a stronger future for his company, as well as wanting to introduce “new franchises, building on existing technology to bring exciting games to market across different genres” and “work with external partners to leverage internal and external IP, with an ambition to diversify into new areas of entertainment.”

As a part of this, they also announced a new multiplayer PVE shooter under the working title of Project Scorpio from Underdog Studio, which will use a games-as-a-service business model and require long term support from the developer after its launch.

The company also confirmed that Unreal Engine 5 game Project Survive is still in development, with CI Games teaming up with an external partner studio called Batfields on the project.

CIG also stated that the Sniper Ghost Warrior series will continue, with a new but unnamed partner studio coming on board to assist Underdog Studio with development so they can devote enough resources to Project Scorpio.

United Label will continue to publish games from third-parties, and hopes to identify and nurture even more talented development studios, so that they can continue their record of commercial and critical success. They want to release one-to-three indie-developed titles a year.

CI Games also announced the action-RPG The Lords of the Fallen at gamescom earlier this year. It is set to release some time in 2023.

“Over the last three years CI Games has gone through a major change, transitioning from a Polish centric operation to become a developer and publisher with a truly pan European management and team structure. With our evolved global strategy and roadmap focused on premium console and PC content we are ensuring continued success and future growth for the business. We look forward to further developing both new and existing IPs, while also diversifying our portfolio into other exciting areas of entertainment.” said Tyminski.