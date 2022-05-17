[From the industry] CI Games makes tender offer to buy back United Label ahead of considered potential dual listing on LSE

Share Facebook

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

CI Games (CIG) announced today that it has made a tender offer to buy back all remaining shares of the publishing label, United Label (UNL), best known for Tails of Iron and Röki. The buy back offer is at PLN18.02 per UNL share in an all cash transaction. The offer represents a 14.8% premium on the last closing price as of Monday 16th May and values UNL at PLN22.98m. CI Games owns a 78.5% stake in UNL. Marek Tyminski, CEO of CI Games, commented about the transaction:

“Delivering new and engaging content to our international fanbase via our established partnership with United Label has been a core tenet of our updated strategy since it was launched early 2019.

We truly believe that by bringing United Label back under full ownership of CI Games, we will be better able to support its growth and our combined players communities, as we continue to target a potential dual listing in London. This will aid in driving forward the enlarged group’s future success through sustained investment into all four pillars of our growth strategy and leveraging our diversified global structure, to deliver our strongest portfolio of games and content to date.”

CI Games recently announced record activity in 2021, the company’s most successful year to date, and continues to make considerable progress across three main projects based on its own IPs, including the highly anticipated, upcoming action-RPG, Lords of the Fallen 2 – its most ambitious project to date.