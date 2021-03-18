Cloud Imperium Games partners with Firesprite on Star Citizen’s multiplayer mode

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Cloud Imperium Games and Liverpool-based studio Firesprite have announced that they are collaborating on the upcoming Star Citizen’s multiplayer mode, which is going under the working title of “Theaters of War.”

Theaters of War is a PvP multiplayer mode, first showcased at Citizen-Con 2019. The mode features large-scale, team-based skirmishes across the planet’s surface, in the upper atmosphere and an orbital assault on a space station.

Firesprite’s involvement began in early 2019, and has since collaborated with Cloud Imperium Games to design the multiplayer mode using Star Citizen’s proprietary technology, tools, and game assets.

“Thanks to the talented team at Firesprite, we’ve managed to work closely together to bring significant improvements to Star Citizen’s Theaters of War mode, and as a result benefit key aspects of Star Citizen and Squadron 42,” said Sean Tracy, technical director, content at Cloud Imperium Games. “I can’t wait for players to see the progress we’ve made together during future playtests.”

“We’re so excited to be able to convey what a privilege and a pleasure it’s been to work so closely with Cloud Imperium and develop Theaters of War from the kernel of an idea into a full-fledged experience,” said Graeme Ankers, Managing Director at Firesprite. “I want to pay tribute to our strike team here at Firesprite who have worked really hard behind the scenes in close collaboration with the talented creators at Cloud Imperium Games.”

Theatre of War was received positively during test sessions following its announcement at Citizen-Con 2019, and further online closed community tests are scheduled to begin this coming weekend.

Firesprite is a Liverpool-based studio, founded by former Studio Liverpool and Wipeout developers. We sat down last year with managing director Graeme Ankers about the studio’s original horror IP, the Persistence, and the challenges of adapting it from VR to the flatscreen.