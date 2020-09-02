Cloud9 announces EPOS as its official audio partner

Share Facebook

Cloud9 has announced that it has selected audio and video solution company EPOS as its official audio partner.

EPOS has partnered with esports companies like Cloud9 in the past, having partnered with Riot Games to be the Official Audio Partner of the Oceanic Pro League and partnering with SK Gaming earlier this year.

Alongside this new partnership, Cloud9 has already had a busy year, featuring an LCS championship in Spring Split, multiple victories in Valorant, and most recently a Rainbow Six championship in the Six August 2020 Major – North Division.

“I see a lot of what we’ve built with Cloud9 in EPOS,” said Jack Etienne, Cloud9 CEO & co-founder. “Their pursuit of excellence knows no bounds and it’s clear they’re always looking for ways to innovate. We’re excited to be partnering with them and eagerly look forward to the next evolution in our performance.”

“At EPOS, we strive to unleash human potential and lift gaming into a whole new dimension through powerful audio solutions and are delighted to be working with a respected esports organization like Cloud9” added Maja Frølunde Sand-Grimnitz, head of global marketing, gaming at EPOS. “As a business, we bring 115 years of audio expertise to the Cloud9 partnership and aim to enhance their activities by delivering our state-of-the-art audio equipment to ensure a high-end audio experience for all involved.”

As part of the partnership, EPOS has committed to providing engineering hours for collaboration on technology initiatives of specific relevance to esports and performance.