Code Wizards expands into New Zealand

Following its expansion in the UK, Code Wizards has opened an APAC facing development studio in Christchurch New Zealand, called Code Wizards South.

The New Zealand studio will be headed by Eric Skea, who will provide liveops integration, multiplayer capabilities & scaling, and esports integration. Skea will report directly to Code Wizards’ CTO Martin Thomas.

“I am excited to join Code Wizards and form the new studio in New Zealand, said Skea. “Our new team will allow us to work across more time zone, support the Australian and NZ game developers more easily, and still be part of a bigger family.”

“I have known Eric for many years and we look forward to him bringing a new push and dynamic to the team,” added Stuart Muckley, Managing Director of Code Wizards. “Here at Code Wizards we help our partners and clients engage in both the esports ecosystem, and game tech.

“By integrating games into ‘backend’ services we can work with clients to develop analytics, payment gateways, multiplayer with high volume scaling, and add competitive multiplayer and esports modes to their games.”

Established in 2002, Code Wizards established themselves as specialists game tech before branching out into esports tech.