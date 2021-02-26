Coin Master Surpasses $2 Billion in Lifetime Player Spending

Share Facebook

Moon Active’s Coin Master has generated $2 billion in lifetime revenue from the App Store and Google Play, according to data from Sensor Tower.

The game earned $1.2 billion in 2020 alone, a 122.4 per cent increase over 2019, when it generated $539.6 million. Coin Master saw its best ever month in December 2020, when it generated $118 million, an increase of 92.7 per cent year-over-year.

The game was the No. 4 revenue-generating mobile game worldwide in 2020 across the App Store and Google Play, putting it just behind titles such as Pokemon Go (in third), Honor of Kings (in second) and PUBG Mobile (in first). Additionally, the game has generated 194.8 million downloads globally to date.

Much of the game’s success comes from the US – despite the fact that the country makes up 20.3 per cent of the game’s total installs, it accounts for 50 per cent of its lifetime revenue.

Germany is the second highest-spending country for the game, generating around $214 million to date, or 10.7 per cent of all player spending.