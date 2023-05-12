Congratulations to the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Award winners!

Share Facebook

Last night the winners of the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards were presented with their chonky trophies at a live ceremony at London’s 8 Northumberland Avenue. The event, which also served to celebrate 25 years of the magazine, was hosted by famed actress (and original voice of Lara Croft) Shelley Blond and included among the presenters a number of MCV and Develop alumni, MCV’s founder Stuart Dinsey among them.

Check out all the pictures from last night on the MCV/DEVELOP Awards site

The full list of winners is below, but among the most notable were Roll7 and Interior Night for securing a brace of slabs each, FuturLab for breaking Hello Games’ run of Indie Studio of the Year accolades, and Rebellion co-founder Chris Kingsley accepting the Legend award on behalf of the Sniper Elite developer.

DEVELOPMENT ESSENTIALS

One Player Mission – Recruitment Agency of the Year

Sumo Digital – Creative / Co-development Partner of the Year

Keywords Studios – QA / Localisation Partner of the Year

INNOVATION IN GAMES

Steam Deck (Valve) – Hardware Innovation of the Year

OlliOlli World (Roll7/Private Division) – Visual Innovation of the Year

Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders/Funcom) – Audio Innovation of the Year

As Dusk Falls (INTERIOR NIGHT/Xbox Game Studios) – Accessibility Innovation of the Year

As Dusk Falls (INTERIOR NIGHT/Xbox Game Studios) – Narrative Innovation of the Year

Rollerdrome (Roll7/Private Division) – Gameplay Innovation of the Year

STUDIOS & PUBLISHING

Supermassive Games – Major Studio of the Year

FuturLab – Indie Studio of the Year

Sony – Major Publisher of the Year

Kepler Interactive – Indie Publisher of the Year

REACHING AUDIENCES

People Make Games – Media Brand of the Year

Bastion – PR Agency of the Year

Neonhive – Creative Agency of the Year

Swipe Right and Coffee Stain Publishing – Campaign of the Year

W.A.S.D – Event of the Year

DIGITAL & PHYSICAL

Epic Games Store – Digital Distributor / Retailer of the Year

Amazon – Physical Distributor / Retailer of the Year

JURY AWARDS

Playing for the Planet Alliance – For a Better World

Lost in Cult – Newcomer of the Year –

Rebellion – MCV/DEVELOP Legend

Our thanks to everyone who came along to make it such a special evening, especially all the finalists and winners. Huge thanks also to all the sponsors that helped bring the awards to life: Amiqus, Arcade1Up, Diva, Jagex, One Player Mission, Overload PR, PressEngine, Savvy Games Group and TakeOff.

See you again next year!