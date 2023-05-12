Congratulations to the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Award winners!

Last night the winners of the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards were presented with their chonky trophies at a live ceremony at London’s 8 Northumberland Avenue. The event, which also served to celebrate 25 years of the magazine, was hosted by famed actress (and original voice of Lara Croft) Shelley Blond and included among the presenters a number of MCV and Develop alumni, MCV’s founder Stuart Dinsey among them.

The full list of winners is below, but among the most notable were Roll7 and Interior Night for securing a brace of slabs each, FuturLab for breaking Hello Games’ run of Indie Studio of the Year accolades, and Rebellion co-founder Chris Kingsley accepting the Legend award on behalf of the Sniper Elite developer. 

DEVELOPMENT ESSENTIALS

  • One Player Mission – Recruitment Agency of the Year
  • Sumo Digital – Creative / Co-development Partner of the Year
  • Keywords Studios – QA / Localisation Partner of the Year

INNOVATION IN GAMES

  • Steam Deck (Valve) – Hardware Innovation of the Year
  • OlliOlli World (Roll7/Private Division) – Visual Innovation of the Year
  • Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders/Funcom) – Audio Innovation of the Year
  • As Dusk Falls (INTERIOR NIGHT/Xbox Game Studios) – Accessibility Innovation of the Year
  • As Dusk Falls (INTERIOR NIGHT/Xbox Game Studios) – Narrative Innovation of the Year
  • Rollerdrome (Roll7/Private Division) – Gameplay Innovation of the Year

STUDIOS & PUBLISHING

  • Supermassive Games – Major Studio of the Year
  • FuturLab – Indie Studio of the Year
  • Sony – Major Publisher of the Year
  • Kepler Interactive – Indie Publisher of the Year

REACHING AUDIENCES

  • People Make Games – Media Brand of the Year
  • Bastion – PR Agency of the Year
  • Neonhive – Creative Agency of the Year
  • Swipe Right and Coffee Stain Publishing – Campaign of the Year
  • W.A.S.D – Event of the Year

DIGITAL & PHYSICAL

  • Epic Games Store – Digital Distributor / Retailer of the Year
  • Amazon – Physical Distributor / Retailer of the Year

JURY AWARDS

  • Playing for the Planet Alliance – For a Better World
  • Lost in Cult – Newcomer of the Year – 
  • Rebellion – MCV/DEVELOP Legend

Our thanks to everyone who came along to make it such a special evening, especially all the finalists and winners. Huge thanks also to all the sponsors that helped bring the awards to life: Amiqus, Arcade1Up, Diva, Jagex, One Player Mission, Overload PR, PressEngine, Savvy Games Group and TakeOff.

