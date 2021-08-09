“Connecting with others online and in person is so important to our wellbeing” – Why Safe in Our World is our Charity Partner for IRL on September 16th

After having spent such a long time apart, we’re delighted to be able to come together at our brand new event IRL, taking place on September 16th.

And we’re equally delighted to have video games mental health charity Safe in Our World on board as our Charity Partner. Safe in Our World is supporting our Lockdown Heroes award, which will be handed out at a small award ceremony we’ll be hosting at the event.

“Safe in Our World is delighted to be taking part in the MCV/DEVELOP IRL event,” says Safe in Our World CEO Gina Jackson. “We know how difficult people have found the pandemic and we are here to support everyone in the industry with their mental health. Please pop by and have a chat with the team, maybe sign up your company to our Level Up programme to create a working environment that is supportive to individual’s wellbeing, or for one of our courses including the free community manager mental health course or just check out our free online resources.

“Connecting with others online and in person is so important to our wellbeing and we are looking forward to celebrating those who supported others during the pandemic, we know how uplifting that will be. We hope to see you.”

For our Lockdown Heroes award, we’re looking for the staff that stood up to keep everything running smoothly for your company in 2020. Head to the IRL website and let us know who kept their head and helped everyone else keep theirs in the unimaginable chaos of last year.

To make your nominations for your Accessibility Hero, Lockdown Heroes, Healthy Leaders and more, head over to the IRL website before 1pm on August 13th – sorry, no extensions.

There’s still time to pick up tickets too! And please do be sure to get in touch if you have any queries.