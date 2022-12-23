GAME OVER: June 2022

Despite in person events coming back to life, Summer Game Fest took over E3’s old spot once again, allowing us to don lockdown attire as we endured first looks at Final Fantasy 16, Street Fighter 6, The Callisto Protocol, Fort Solis, a back-from-the-dead Routine and relentless close-ups of the future patron saint of streamers, Geoff “Check This Out” Keighley.

The month also saw Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout follow Rocket League and Fortnite’s lead: It went free-to-play alongside its launch on the Nintendo Switch and the Xbox consoles, which has driven the game’s community growth (and profit) to never before seen heights.

