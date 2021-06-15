Halo Infinite to rework the battle pass template – ‘We’re coming at this from a player-first mentality’

Seth Barton 10 hours ago Consoles, Development News, Highlight

Last night 343 Industries put out a lengthy video explaining how Halo: Infinite’s multiplayer modes would function. Amidst the gameplay details though were details of how Microsoft would monetise the new free-to-play mode with a new take on the familiar battle pass.

“We’re coming at this from a player-first mentality,” said Ryan Paradis, live design director, who spent six years at Bungie, and six years before that at Rockstar, before coming over to 343 in 2019.

For starters it’s a battle pass system. “There’s no random loot, there’s no loot boxes, it’s important to us that everyone understands how they unlock customisation content.” And all customisation is just cosmetic.

“The Halo Battle Pass will never be taken away from you, once you buy it’s yours and will never be taken away from you…in future seasons you can purchase old battle passes as well as the current one and choose which you want to progress.”

“All the awards are single source, so you’re never going to be confused about where things come from. If you can unlock something in the battle pass we’re not going to let any other player circumvent that by purchasing it from the storefront.”

With an open-ended battle pass reducing the need for players to feel like they have to rush to the end of it within a time limit, plus free-to-play and Xbox and PC crossplay, Infinite looks well set to onboard a larger than ever player-base into Halo’s multiplayer component.

Tags

About Seth Barton

Seth Barton is the editor of MCV – which covers every aspect of the industry: development, publishing, marketing and much more. Before that Seth toiled in games retail at Electronics Boutique, studied film at university, published console and PC games for the BBC, and spent many years working in tech journalism. Living in South East London, he divides his little free time between board games, video games, beer and family. You can find him tweeting @sethbarton1.

Check Also

NPD

NPD charts for May – sales up and Resident Evil: Village takes top spot

NPD’s sales figures are in for the US in the month of May. And the …

© Copyright 2021, MCV. BizMedia