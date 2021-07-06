Nintendo announces long-awaited new Switch model – Nintendo Switch (OLED model) has a larger 7in display

Share Facebook

Nintendo has finally announced its updated Nintendo Switch, long referred to as the Switch Pro, in the form of the Nintendo Switch (OLED model). The updated Switch doesn’t look to replace the current model (which is shown alongside it in the launch video), but instead takes its place at the top of the three device family.

Most surprising of all was the fact that Nintendo decided to announce the new console with a simple tweet, rather than a livestream event.

The upgraded machine has a number of clear advantages. The display has grown from 6.2in to 7in, which doesn’t sound like much but is actually 27 per cent bigger (by area) than the original model. There’s also a new, wider adjustable stand for playing on a tabletop, and the redesigned dock comes with a wired LAN port for faster and more stable connections. There’s 64GB of internal storage as standard and “enhanced audio” from improved speakers.

The new console will be out on the 8th of October. It will cost $350 in the US, just $50 more than the $300 classic Switch, though actual price differences at retail, once bundling is taken into account are likely to be greater than that.

There’s no news yet on the chipset inside the new device and whether it’s either more powerful or more power efficient (or likely both) than the current device. Rumours talked about a new Nvidia chipset with support for DLSS for better upscaling for 4K TVs, but that isn’t highlighted in the Nintendo launch materials.

The new console comes in black/white and red/blue colours, and has a new stylish upright retail box as well.