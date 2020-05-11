Contact Sales and Blade sign exclusive deal to bring branded accessories to UK market – Dragon Ball, WWE, Monster Hunter and Rick & Morty

Share Facebook

Contact sales have today announced an exclusive deal with accessories manufacturer Blade to bring a broad range of branded products to the UK market.

Products will include big popular franchises such as Dragon Ball, WWE, Monster Hunter and Rick & Morty. Initial products include cables, cases, controller skins and will number 30 products. With prices starting from as low as £2.49.

The initial line-up of 30 Blade products will be available from Contact Sales from 15th May. The products represent the beginning of an ongoing relationship to bring such products to the market.

Contact Sales Managing Director Robert Stallibrass said: “We have been searching for a range of quality gaming accessories to offer our customers for some time. I truly believe that this amazing range from Blade will prove to be enormously popular with both the trade and the consumers. 2020 is looking very exciting for gamers.”

Blade’s CEO, Ruben Mercado, added: “Our products have proven successful in major territories during the last few years. We have been looking for a UK partner that shares our values and appreciation of the product and believe we have found this in Contact Sales. Our research points to the fact that their distribution channels are unrivalled, and we know they’re the team to bring this range the success it deserves.”