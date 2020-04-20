Control and Sayonara Wild Hearts top the nominations for the Nordic Game Awards 2020

Share Facebook

Nordic Game have announced the finalists for this year’s Nordic Game Awards. Nordic Game 2020 is taking place online from May 27-29th, with the award ceremony on the 28th.

Simogo’s Sayonara Wild Hearts and Remedy’s Control both have a strong showing in this year’s award – with five nominations each across the nine categories.

Also included in the nominations is Light Brick Studios’ Lego Builder’s Journey, who we spoke to in our February issue, with four nominations, in the running for Game of the Year, Game the. Year – Small Screen, Best Art and Best Fun for Everyone.

“The award show is always the highlight of the NG conference, and this year will be no exception.” said Nordic Game. “Over the past twelve months, the talent and expertise of the region’s studios has resulted in a string of amazing games. Indeed, the quality of the titles has been so outstanding that the jury – made up of members selected from the Nordic Game Institute – has struggled to whittle down the shortlist.”

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Nordic Game of the Year nominees:

Baba is You, by Hempuli Oy

Control, by Remedy Entertainment

LEGO Builder´s Journey, by Light Brick Studios

Mosaic, by Krillbite Studio

Sayonara Wild Hearts, by Simogo

Nordic Game of the Year – Small Screen nominees:

LEGO Builder´s Journey, by Light Brick Studios

Mosaic, by Krillbite Studio

Sayonara Wild Hearts, by Simogo

Tick Tock: A Tale for Two, by Other Tales Interactive

What the Golf?, by Triband

Best Art nominees:

Control, by Remedy Entertainment

Draugen, by Red Thread Games

LEGO Builder´s Journey, by Light Brick Studios

Little Misfortune, by Killmonday Games

Sayonara Wild Hearts, by Simogo

Best Game Design nominees:

Baba is You, by Hempuli Oy

Control, by Remedy Entertainment

Degrees of Separation, Moondrop

Sayonara Wild Hearts, by Simogo

What the Golf?, by Triband

Best Technology nominees:

Control, by Remedy Entertainment

Deep Rock Galactic, by Ghost Ship Games

Minecraft Earth, by Mojang

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, by Ubisoft Massive

Trailmakers, by Flashbulb

Best Audio nominees:

Control, by Remedy Entertainment

Moons of Madness, by Rock Pocket Games

Mutazione, by Die Gute Fabrik

Rain of Reflections: Chapter 1, by Lionbite

Sayonara Wild Hearts, by Simogo

Best Fun for Everyone nominees:

Baba is You, by Hempuli Oy

LEGO Builder´s Journey, by Light Brick Studios

Minecraft Earth, by Mojang

The Stretchers, by Tarsier Studio

What the Golf?, by Triband

Best Debut nominees:

Barotrauma, by FakeFish, Undertow Games

Burning Daylight, by Burning Daylight Team

Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest, by Ctrl Alt Ninja Ltd.

My Friend Pedro, by Deadtoast

Tick Tock: A Tale for Two, by Other Tales Interactive

Best VR/XR nominees