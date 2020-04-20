Control and Sayonara Wild Hearts top the nominations for the Nordic Game Awards 2020

Nordic Game have announced the finalists for this year’s Nordic Game Awards. Nordic Game 2020 is taking place online from May 27-29th, with the award ceremony on the 28th.
Simogo’s Sayonara Wild Hearts and Remedy’s Control both have a strong showing in this year’s award – with five nominations each across the nine categories.
Also included in the nominations is Light Brick Studios’ Lego Builder’s Journey, who we spoke to in our February issue, with four nominations, in the running for Game of the Year, Game the. Year – Small Screen, Best Art and Best Fun for Everyone.
“The award show is always the highlight of the NG conference, and this year will be no exception.” said Nordic Game. “Over the past twelve months, the talent and expertise of the region’s studios has resulted in a string of amazing games. Indeed, the quality of the titles has been so outstanding that the jury – made up of members selected from the Nordic Game Institute – has struggled to whittle down the shortlist.”
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Nordic Game of the Year nominees:
- Baba is You, by Hempuli Oy
- Control, by Remedy Entertainment
- LEGO Builder´s Journey, by Light Brick Studios
- Mosaic, by Krillbite Studio
- Sayonara Wild Hearts, by Simogo
Nordic Game of the Year – Small Screen nominees:
- LEGO Builder´s Journey, by Light Brick Studios
- Mosaic, by Krillbite Studio
- Sayonara Wild Hearts, by Simogo
- Tick Tock: A Tale for Two, by Other Tales Interactive
- What the Golf?, by Triband
Best Art nominees:
- Control, by Remedy Entertainment
- Draugen, by Red Thread Games
- LEGO Builder´s Journey, by Light Brick Studios
- Little Misfortune, by Killmonday Games
- Sayonara Wild Hearts, by Simogo
Best Game Design nominees:
- Baba is You, by Hempuli Oy
- Control, by Remedy Entertainment
- Degrees of Separation, Moondrop
- Sayonara Wild Hearts, by Simogo
- What the Golf?, by Triband
Best Technology nominees:
- Control, by Remedy Entertainment
- Deep Rock Galactic, by Ghost Ship Games
- Minecraft Earth, by Mojang
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, by Ubisoft Massive
- Trailmakers, by Flashbulb
Best Audio nominees:
- Control, by Remedy Entertainment
- Moons of Madness, by Rock Pocket Games
- Mutazione, by Die Gute Fabrik
- Rain of Reflections: Chapter 1, by Lionbite
- Sayonara Wild Hearts, by Simogo
Best Fun for Everyone nominees:
- Baba is You, by Hempuli Oy
- LEGO Builder´s Journey, by Light Brick Studios
- Minecraft Earth, by Mojang
- The Stretchers, by Tarsier Studio
- What the Golf?, by Triband
Best Debut nominees:
- Barotrauma, by FakeFish, Undertow Games
- Burning Daylight, by Burning Daylight Team
- Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest, by Ctrl Alt Ninja Ltd.
- My Friend Pedro, by Deadtoast
- Tick Tock: A Tale for Two, by Other Tales Interactive
Best VR/XR nominees
- Budget Cuts 2: Mission Insolvency, by Neat Corporation
- Curious Tales of the Stolen Pets, by Fast Travel Games
- Ghost Giant, by Zoink Games
- Glyph, by Bolverk Games
- Waltz of the Wizard: Extended Edition, by Aldin Dynamics