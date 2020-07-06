Could Sony be about to acquire Xbox work-for-hire stalwarts Splash Damage?

Share Facebook

Splash Damage, the UK developer recently responsible for Gears Tactics could be acquired by Sony, which is interested in its parent company, Leyou Technologies.

That’s according to a report from Bloomberg, quoting “people familiar with the matter.” That would take one of Xbox’s key development partners and place it under the control of PlayStation. Although there is competition to buy Leyou, which also includes Warframe developer Digital Extremes.

Splash Damage, based in Bromley in south-east London, has previously worked on numerous Xbox projects for Microsoft, including Gears 4 and 5 and the Halo: Master Chief Collection. It specialises in multiplayer, but its recent, critically acclaimed move into strategy proves it’s a very capable all-around studio able to develop games from initial concepts right through to release.

Leyou has been in discussions with other potential buyers for some time, with iDreamSky being in the driving seat (which itself has Tencent as a major investor). iDreamSky was working with CVC Capital Partners to make a joint bid, which valued Leyou at $1.23 billion, but the pandemic brought their talks to a stalemate, reported Bloomberg back in April.

“Sony is hoping that it can edge out other bidders with greater certainty of financing, the people said. Leyou’s [controlling shareholder Charles] Yuk aims to choose a buyer and sign an agreement as soon as this month, the people said. Talks are still ongoing and no final decision has been made, the people said. Other bidders could still emerge, they said. Representatives for Leyou and Sony declined to comment,” reported Bloomberg.

It’s still something of a mystery why Microsoft didn’t buy up Splash Damage, one of its key partners, when it went on a major spending spree in 2018 and 2019 to bulk up its internal Xbox Game Studios, in order to feed Game Pass and the next-gen. We can only presume, given that it continues to work closely with the studio, that it must have tried and been rebuffed.

Whether Microsoft might now come in, or face losing the developer (after finishing any contractual obligations) to Sony remains to be seen. Thankfully, it looks like Splash Damage employees have little to worry about either way.