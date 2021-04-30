call of duty Warzone

Crash Bandicoot 4 developer Toys for Bob is supporting development on Call of Duty: Warzone

Chris Wallace

Toys for Bob, the developer behind Crash Bandicoot 4 and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, has moved into supporting the development of Raven Software’s Call of Duty: Warzone.

The announcement was made via Toys for Bob’s Twitter account, revealing that the studio is supporting development for the game’s third season.

The news comes amid rumours of layoffs at the Activision-owned developer. Nicholas Kole, a former character designer at the studio took to Twitter to claim that Toys for Bob had recently been hit by a round of layoffs.

“It’s the end of an era,” said Kole on Twitter. “but I wish my former coworkers still with TFB all the best with what’s ahead!”

“I’m very glad it’s not a totally shuttering”, he added. “Everyone I interfaced with and worked along was let go.”

It’s a sign that Activision Blizzard may be focusing on a few ‘cash cow’ titles, with a large number of its studios now working on Call of Duty. Toys for Bob, Raven Software, Treyarch, Sledgehammer and High Moon are all working on the franchise.

Additionally, this announcement comes just a few months after Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1+2 and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy developer Vicarious Visions was merged into Blizzard. Vicarious is now working on the Diablo 2 remake at Blizzard.

For its part, Activision Blizzard doesn’t seem particularly interested in acquiring any more studios. CEO Bobby Kotick recently stated that Activision Blizzard “have a lot of organic growth. So we don’t need M&A to grow the business.”

