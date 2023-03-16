Creative Assembly has opened a new studio in Newcastle

Share Facebook

SEGA Europe and Creative Assembly have announced a new UK development studio.

It’s called Creative Assembly North, and is based in Newcastle. The new team is being led by industry veteran Giselle Stewart OBE, and is currently working with Creative Assembly’s Sussex team on a yet-to-be-revealed project that is still in the early prototyping and iterating phase of development.

Creative Assembly North is the third Creative Assembly studio active at the moment, joining those in Sussex, UK and Sofia, Bulgaria. The studio intends to recruit over 100 developers to live and work in the North East, but will allow for flexible working arrangements if necessary. It will also have a team dedicated to improving the tools, workflows and overall development experience for the trio of Creative Assembly studios.

“Starting a new development studio from scratch with the full support and insights of one of the UK’s oldest and largest studios is incredibly exciting. We are embracing flexibility, fast iteration, and creation, while fostering cross-location collaboration.” said Stewart.

“We are bringing new job opportunities to the North-East, building a studio which amplifies the fantastic culture and values of Creative Assembly. We will also extend the reach of the studio’s award-winning outreach programme, the Legacy Project, to support excellence in industry education in the region.”

“The inception of Creative Assembly North in Newcastle represents another great stride forward for Creative Assembly and SEGA Europe in terms of growth,” said Tim Heaton, chief studio officer at SEGA Europe.

“Newcastle has a burgeoning reputation as a technology hub and it’s a wonderful opportunity for the studio to add to its talent pool while helping to stimulate sector growth in the region. Everyone at SEGA Europe is excited to see what new experiences Creative Assembly North will contribute to.”