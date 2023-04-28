Critical Path: April 2023 – Highlights for the month!

Share Facebook

These were the key upcoming events and releases to mark in your calendars for April 2023.

NOW PLAY THIS

April 01 – 09, 2023

London’s curated exhibition of experimental games and workshops returned as part of the London Games Festival. This year put a spotlight on new dating sim The Game: The Game by Angela Washko, a talk by the authors of The Care Manifesto, and art projects Everyday Vrealities and Cushion Commons.

https://www.somersethouse.org.uk/whats-on

INSOMNIA GAMING FESTIVAL

April 07 – 10, 2023

The Insomnia festival returned for i70, bringing the public and the people that are making games together in a celebration of play that contained panels, esports tournaments, a demo exhibition hall and more. The summer event i71 has already been announced for the

weekend of September 7-10.

https://www.insomniagamingfestival.com

GHOSTWIRE: TOKYO

April 12, 2023

With its PlayStation 5 exclusivity period up, Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire: Tokyo is headed to Xbox Series X/S. Akito and KK’s supernatural horror adventure is an underrated gem, and we’d suggest you take the trip to the yokai infested streets of Japan, especially if you have an active Game Pass account.

https://bethesda.net

GACONF EUROPE

April 24 – 25, 2023

European games industry with understanding and implementing accessibility principles as it both spreads information and allows people to network with that specific goal in mind. As is often the case in 2023, those that couldn’t attend physically could also watch talks and network remotely.

https://www.gaconf.com

CASSETTE BEASTS

April 26, 2023

The latest contender to Pokémon’s crown arrived on PC stores and Game Pass, while promising a console release will come at a later date. The monster form collecting RPG looks like it will be loads of fun, and we’re eager to see just how strange the monster forms in it will get.

https://www.cassettebeasts.com

STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR

April 28, 2023

Jedi Knight Cal Kestis’ crusade against the Galactic Empire in a galaxy far, far away continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It’s a cinematic souls-like adventure that looks like it has seen a massive increase in both its scope and its budget, and we can’t wait to get our digital hands on a lightsaber once again.

www.ea.com/games/starwars/jedi/jedi-survivor