Critical Path: May 2023 – Highlights for the month!

Here are the key upcoming events and releases to mark in your calendar for March 2023.

AGE OF WONDERS 4

May 02, 2023

Age of Wonders 4 is the latest entry in Paradox Interactive’s endlessly replayable fantasy realm ruler simulator. In this one, rulers will have to deal with the return of Wizard Kings by claiming and mastering the Tomes of Magic around the land. No pressure.

www.paradoxinteractive.com

REDFALL

May 02, 2023

Arkane Austin’s story-driven vampire hunting co-op shooter is finally here, and promises to take advantage of the team’s pedigree in the creation of carefully crafted worlds. Will humanity be able to take back Redfall, Massachusetts from the creatures of the night? We’d guess so. It’d really bite if they didn’t.

https://bethesda.net

THE 2023 MCV/DEVELOP AWARDS

May 11, 2023

The MCV/DEVELOP Awards celebrate the talent, innovation and excellence of the British video games industry, bringing together people from across the country that are working in the best medium in entertainment at 8 Northumberland Avenue. This year’s awards are also extra special, as the show will also serve as a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the first issues of The Market for Home and Computer Video Games (or MCV for short!) rolling off the presses in September 1998.

https://www.mcvdevelopawards.com

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM

May 12, 2023

The much anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild promises brand new puzzles, new powers, and a remixed Hyrule Kingdom that is going through another spot of bother. Nintendo has kept their cards close to the chest with Tears of the Kingdom, so details on the adventure are few and far between. We’ll still be there on day one, obviously.

www.nintendo.co.uk

BAT BOY

May 25, 2023

Bat Boy is a brand new platformer that wears its retro Nintendo Entertainment System and Capcom inspirations on its sleeve. Battling Lord Vicious looks like loads of fun, and we’d suggest that you take a swing at it just as we will when it releases on Steam.

https://batboythegame.com

FORMAT

May 25, 2023

Manchester’s gaming nightlife event is taking over the Impossible Bar once again, with more games and space for those that love to play them than ever before. If you’re up north, the combination of a networking party and a mini-trade show is not one to be missed.

https://format.gg