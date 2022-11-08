Critical Path: November 2022 – Highlights for the month!

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Here are the key upcoming events and releases to mark in your calendar for November 2022.

Paris Games Week 2022

November 2, 2022 – November 6, 2022

Paris Games Week is a video game trade fair held every year in (you guessed it) Paris, that celebrates the very best that France has to offer in the world of video games. The event has been around since 2010, but has felt extra special this year as it has returned after having been cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to (yep, you guessed right again) the pandemic.

https://en.parisgamesweek.com

India Game Developer Conference

November 3, 2022 – November 5, 2022

The India Game Developer Conference is South Asia’s biggest game dev conference event and this year’s was said to be the biggest ever, promising over 150 guests and international delegates, over 5000 visitors in attendance and at least 50 booths on the show floor.

Sonic Frontiers

November 8, 2022

In his latest outing, Sonic the Hedgehog finds himself running around the Starfall Islands trying to rescue his animal friends from Cyber Space Zones hidden around a surprisingly interesting open world. We’re shocked MCV/DEVELOP staff writer Vince Pavey hasn’t taken the week following its release off as holiday, as he will undoubtedly want to spend an extended amount of time exploring these locales with his favourite spiny cartoon mammal.

https://frontiers.sonicthehedgehog.com

God of War: Ragnarok

November 9, 2022

Kratos and his son Atreus are back in God of War: Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio’s big sequel to their Norse mythology-inspired action adventure game God of War (2018). Can our

heroes avoid the Doom of the Gods and avert the end of the known universe? Probably. But we can’t wait to find out how!

https://www.playstation.com/en-gb/games/god-of-war-ragnarok

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

November 18, 2022

In the latest Pokémon outing, players will explore the Paldea region with new starters like Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly. Quaxly is the best one of course, but we won’t judge you if you

like one of the other two more. Nintendo has promised that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will not only be open world, but that the game has three big storylines to play through, so this one may take you a while to get through.

https://scarletviolet.pokemon.com

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

November 18, 2022

The Devil in Me is the fourth and final part of The Dark Pictures Anthology’s first season. Supermassive Games’ stand-alone cinematic scares have proven to be a bit of a hit with fans of the narrative-driven horror genre, and this one’s back-to-basics serial killer vs documentary film crew set up already seems like it’ll be a recipe for a winner.

www.thedarkpictures.com