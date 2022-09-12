Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal now own their IPs again, as they become a part of the Embracer Group

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal now own the rights to classic game series like Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief and Legacy of Kain, according to a pair of blog posts by the studios.

Crystal Dynamics who created games for the Tomb Raider series between 2004 and 2016 now own that series, despite the fact it was originally published by Eidos back in the day. Eidos Montreal has taken control of stealthy immersive sim franchises like Deus Ex and Thief, however, so they’re probably busy with other things anyway.

These intellectual property rights transfers are occurring because Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal “amongst other assets” are being acquired by the Embracer Group for $300 million. It has previously been announced that the acquisition process is expected to be complete by the end of September.

It is still unknown what Square Enix Montreal will be called now that it is no longer a part of Square Enix.