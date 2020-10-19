Crystal Dynamics delays next-gen edition of Marvel’s Avengers until 2021

Share Facebook

The next-gen versions of Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers has been delayed into 2021, with the developer committing to address issues with the game.

In a blog post, Crystal Dynamics admitted that the game’s launch had been somewhat rocky, and stated that it was delaying the next-gen edition of the game in order to fix bugs and tune gameplay systems.

“Marvel’s Avengers’ launch was not without turbulence, and we recognize that a number of issues detracted from your enjoyment of the game. This does not align with Crystal Dynamics’ value of craftsmanship, and for that we sincerely apologize.

“Over the past weeks, our team around the world has been heads down fixing bugs and tuning key gameplay systems guided in part by your feedback. Since launch, we’ve released rapid updates to address these bugs, improve game stability, and refine our matchmaking system. While our work is never done, these fixes and additions have made improvements to the overall player experience.”

As a result of this decision, the next-gen version of the game has been delayed. Crystal Dynamics noted that it will share more details of its plans soon, and that existing owners of the game will be able to upgrade to the next-gen version at no additional cost.

“We’ve also made the decision to shift our PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launch to next year to ensure that we give our team the time to deliver a next-gen experience showcasing all that this game is meant to be.”