Curve Digital appoints John Clark as its new CEO

UK publisher Curve Digital has announced that it has appointed Tencent and Sega veteran John Clark as its new CEO.

Clark joins Curve from Tencent, where he was most recently working as their VP Partnerships Europe. Prior to that, Clark spent 13 years at Sega, serving as EVP Publishing and helping to shape SEGA’s transition and growth.

“We are delighted to announce John Clark as our new CEO; his experience and reputation in the industry are second to none,” said Dominic Wheatley, Catalis Group Chief Executive Officer. “John joins us following another great year for Curve Digital and we look forward to working together to move Curve into our next phase of expansion.”

“I’ve been impressed with Curve Digital’s growth over the past few years, and I’m delighted and honoured to be joining the team.,” said John Clark. “We have a great portfolio of developer partnerships, some great franchises and curhave added to our team of talent thanks to the acquisitions of the Runner Duck and IronOak studios. We have a very bright future ahead and I’m looking forward to working with the team to help shape it.”

“We welcome John to the Curve family” said Curve founder Jason Perkins. “This marks a new phase in the development of Curve Digital as we grow our publishing activity, and we look forward to a bright future.”

Curve Digital, is a part of the Catalis Group, which has ambitious plans for expansion – seeking to be the British Ubisoft. Back in January, Catalis CEO Dominic Wheatley talked us through these ambitions.

On the note of expansion, Curve Digital itself has been on something of an acquisition spree – most recently acquiring For the King developer IronOak Games.