Curve Digital partners with H2 Interactive to distribute its titles on PlayStation 4 and Switch in Asia

Curve Digital has teamed with Korean publisher H2 Interactive to distribute several of its games on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Asian territories, including South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

South Korea is the fourth biggest video games market by revenue in the world, making up 6.3 per cent of worldwide gaming revenue. H2 Interactive already has publishing and distribution relationships with Take-Two Interactive, Bethesda, CD Project Red, THQ Nordic, amongst others.

“Adding H2 to cover South Korea and additional territories is another piece of the global distribution jigsaw,” said Curve Digital chairman, Stuart Dinsey. “After the success we have already had in China and Japan, we’re delighted to be taking the games from our brilliant dev partners to new audiences.”

“South Korea is one of the most established gaming markets in the world and is ranked 4th globally in terms of revenue with a 6.3% market share globally,” added H2 Interactive’s CEO Junha Hur. “This business agreement with Curve Digital is very encouraging and we look forward to introducing Curve Digital’s numerous IPs to the Asian region including Korea.”

Curve Digital and Echo Chamber Games recently partnered with NHS England to announce a collaboration to encourage players to give blood with its new dating game, Table Manners.

In what’s thought to be the first instance of NHS England partnering up with a games publisher, Table Manners featured in-game messaging which encouraged players to find out their blood type as part of the ‘What’s Your Type’ campaign, as well as messaging to the game’s community to raise awareness for blood donations.

“Men are particularly in need as their blood is used to provide life-saving products like plasma and platelets – to save victims of burns, car crashes and to treat patients with cancer,” says a joint press release from the companies.